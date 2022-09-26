Chloe Bailey Gets Chicly Edgy In Babydoll Lace With a Graphic Tee & Pointy Pumps for Burberry’s London Fashion Week Show

Chloe Bailey made a colorless fashion statement at the Burberry spring 2023 show at London Fashion Week on Monday wearing a show-stopping look.

Bailey wore a white graphic tee with a small V-neckline and elbow sleeves. She slipped on a sheer white lace layer over the casual top adding an edgy touch to her outfit. She paired them with black-footed tights to the look and slipped on black leather pointed-toe stilettos.

Chloe Bailey attends the Burberry spring 2023 runway show in Bermondsey on Sept. 26, 2022 in London. CREDIT: Dave Benett/Getty Images for Bur

The heels are the Burberry “Eyelet Detail Leather Point-Toe Pumps.” The singer accessorized with an assorted set of gold Burberry jewelry and a black “Lola” bag from the designer. She kept her light brown dreaded hair down and kept her makeup minimal featuring a nude lip.

Bailey is known for working with hairstylist Fesa Nu and David Velasquez, who have also worked with her sister Halle Bailey, Janelle Monae, and Jennifer Lopez. The singer has made multiple appearances at Fashion Week events in the past month. She was seen in a sparkling gown attending the Saks New York Fashion Week party a couple of weeks ago. Bailey worked with the brand to launch their Fall 2022 campaign wearing an array of ensembles featuring sequins and cutouts.

London Fashion Week was originally scheduled to start on Sept. 16 but many events were delayed because of the country’s national period of mourning. In light of the latest events, the fashion events have been dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The creative and business fashion community including designers and partners like J.W. Anderson and Toni & Guy have united to celebrate the Queen’s legacy and dedication to creativity and design.

PHOTOS: Burberry’s London Fashion Week Front Row Fetes Kanye West, Lori Harvey & More for Spring 2023 Collection