Chloe Bailey Puts Sporty Twist on Formal Midi Dress With Baseball Cap & Sharp Pumps for Burberry’s ‘Lola’ Bag Party

Chloe Bailey put a sporty twist on a formal outfit while attending a celebration for Burberry’s staple Lola bag. The stellar bash was hosted by Burberry and Chief Creative Officer, Riccardo Tisci in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. The high fashion affair included an A-list lineup with guests such as Madonna, Anitta, Sarah Paulson, Lori Harvey, Tinashe, Natalia Bryant and several others.

Bailey upgraded a traditional midi dress with standout key elements. The “Treat Me” singer stepped out in a long-sleeve navy blue dress. The garment was complete with wide ruffled bell sleeves, ruched detailing near the bodice and a contouring skirt.

Chloe Bailey attends a celebration of the Lola bag, hosted by Burberry and Riccardo Tisci in Los Angeles on April 20, 2022. CREDIT: Burberry

Chloe Bailey at a celebration of the Lola bag, hosted by Burberry and Riccardo Tisci in Los Angeles on April 20, 2022. CREDIT: Burberry

To add a cutting edge of streetwear to her look, the “Grown-ish” star covered her signature locs with a black baseball cap and accessorized with large hoop earrings. Bailey continued to amp up her attire with a black matte lip and sheer gloves, which helped to show off bright blue pointy nails.

Related Anitta Serves Minimal Monochrome Moment in Velvet Black Dress & Strappy Sandals for Burberry's 'Lola' Bag Party Madonna Brings Slick Edge in 7-Inch Heels & Trench Coat to Burberry's 'Lola' Bag Party Retail Intel: Louis Vuitton Opens Women's Store in La Jolla, Calif., Foot Locker Canada to Open Its Third Power Store + More News

When it came down to the footwear, the R&B songstress went classic with black pointed-toe pumps. The sleek silhouette featured a triangular pointed toe and a stiletto heel. Pointy pumps are a go-to for celebrities on the red carpet. The shoe style matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction proves both luxe and durable.

A closer look at Chloe Bailey’s black pumps. CREDIT: Burberry

Burberry brought influencers, creatives and more together in Los Angeles to celebrate its staple Lola bag, introduced under creative director Riccardo Tisci. At a private West Hollywood residence, guests traveled through rooms decorated in the British brand’s signature beige tones and witnessed performances by Erykah Badu, American Dance Ghosts, Br0nz3_G0dd3ss, Drew Byrd, LSDXOXO and Tygapaw. Among the starry attendees were Anitta, Chloe Bailey, Dixie D’Amelio, Honey Dijon, Lori Harvey, Madonna, Natalia Bryant, Stella Maxwell and Tinashe.

Click through the gallery to see more stars at Burberry’s Lola bag party.