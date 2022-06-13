Chloe Bailey’s Daring Orange Cutout Bodysuit Gets Upgraded With Gold Chains & Sandals at Summer Jam 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

At Summer Jam, Chloe Bailey showed star power, performing with the likes of Cardi B and more hitmakers. And Bailey made sure to standout among the stars in a bold orange outfit over the weekend in New York at the annual concert.

The singer wore a cutout bodysuit that featured a round neck with a gold zipper across the front. The fabric opened near her waist, showing another dynamic cutout as the sides of her hips were exposed. The top and bottom were embellished with o-rings.

For accessories, she wore a dramatic gold waist chain that put emphasis on the cutouts of her hips. She also wore an orange choker with a heart ring at the center to complement the gradient velvet orange material used for her bodysuit. Her makeup accented the orange, as she wore a dewy sunset orange eyeshadow and a nude lip.

The “Have Mercy” singer wore gold sandals for her footwear, which was cohesive to the waist chain along with the gold zipper on her bodysuit. The sandals strapped over her toes with a round sole, which was a simple but sophisticated way to end off the daring look.

