Chloe Bailey Stuns in a Black Turtleneck Dress and Black Sandals

Chloe Bailey is super edgy in her latest look.

The “Do It” singer posted a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed the musician wearing a chic outfit. For the ensemble, Bailey donned a black turtleneck ankle-length dress that featured a thigh-high slit. She accessorized the piece with a pair of big black sunglasses, gold dangling earrings and an assortment of silver rings.

When it came down to the shoes, Bailey popped on a pair of black sandals that grounded and further elevated her outfit. The heels incorporated a strap across the foot for comfort and had a heel height of approximately four inches.

Bailey has a trendy sartorial aesthetic that prompts her to wear daring styles like bodycon dresses, intricate outerwear, slouchy jeans, colorful separates and eye-catching bodysuits. On the footwear front, Bailey opts for silhouettes like pumps, sandals and boots that all complete her looks while also adding her signature Chloe flair to her getups.

When the “Have Mercy” singer graces red carpets, she makes breathtaking statements in beautiful creations from brands like Monsoori, Rodarte, Marni, Peter Do and Jonathan Simkhai.

The other half of the R&B group “Chloe x Halle”, in conjunction with her sister Halle Bailey, has also ventured into the fashion industry. She and her sister starred in Fendi ad campaigns in 2020, in which the brand gave the duo total creative control over the shoot concept. The ad was for the brand’s Peekaboo bag. The duo also collaborated with Teva to create a capsule collection of sandals back in 2018.

