Chloe Bailey Teases New Music In Chic ‘Deep Sea’ Crochet Bikini With Fishnet Details

Chloe Bailey took a dive while teasing new music in an Instagram video on Sunday.

In the montage, the “Treat Me” songstress is seen dancing to an unreleased track as she reveals her outfit.

Soaking up the sun, Bailey then takes a dunk, the star wearing a baby blue crochet bikini from Kimora’s Kloset. The “Deep Sea” swimsuit consisted of a crisscross crochet bra top in a halter style with matching high-waisted bottoms. The singer also wore a midi crochet skirt over the opaque bathing suit bottoms, the skirt acting as a sort of see-through cover up.

Bailey donned a thick silver chain and popped on large black shades reminiscent of the 2000s and went to swimming laps. The singer wore her hair down and parted in the middle and showed off the staying power of the bold red lip she had on as she dunked her head under the clear blue waters.

While the star didn’t wear any shoes for her dip in the deep end, she tends to gravitate towards a few predictable styles. Bailey remains trendy when it comes to her footwear choices. The actress and musician can be spotted in styles like thong sandals and chunky sneakers from brands like Tamara Mellon, Balenciaga and more. She also wears Allbirds sneakers when off-duty.

Additionally, Bailey has an impressive resume in the fashion industry, having appeared in campaigns and runways for Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana, Louis Vuitton and more through the years. Both her and her sister Halle have made a name for themselves through their impeccable singing voices and fashion prowess.

