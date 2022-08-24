Chloe Bailey Models Chocolate Bikini That ‘Cost a Billion’ for a Glamorous Beach Day

Chlöe Bailey shared a sleek swimwear moment on social media.

The “Mercy” singer posed for a photo dump on Instagram, wearing a dark brown bikini. Her set featured a top with a plunging neckline attached by thin strings, as well as matching thong-style bottoms. Finishing Bailey’s sleek beachside outfit were hammered gold and pearl drop earrings, two gold bangle bracelets, and a purple shard-beaded necklace.

“It should cost a billion to look this good,” the musician captioned the photo set, referencing Beyonce’s new hit song “Pure/Honey.”

When it came to shoes, the “Grownish” actress‘ footwear was not visible. However, she likely completed her beach outfit with a set of flat slides or sandals — two popular and relaxed options for warm summer days.

However, Bailey has had her share of sleek moments in heels this summer. The “Jane ” actress recently posed for the August 2022 cover of “Uproxx,” wearing a leopard-printed and black leather coat and gloves with a set of knee-high buckled leather boots with stiletto heels.

Bailey remains trendy when it comes to her footwear choices. The actress and musician can be spotted in styles like thong sandals and chunky sneakers from brands like Tamara Mellon, Balenciaga and more. She also wears Allbirds sneakers when off-duty. Additionally, Bailey has an extensive resume in the fashion industry, having appeared in campaigns and runways for Fendi, Dolce & Gabbana, Louis Vuitton and more through the years.

PHOTOS: The Most Clever Ways Celebrities Styled Bikinis With Sneakers, Stilettos & Boots