Chloe Bailey Exudes High-Fashion in Floral Print Maxi Dress and Towering Platform Heels for Allure’s Melanin Edit Issue

Chloe Bailey is Allure’s June/July cover star. The multi-hyphenate phenom brought an eclectic sartorial sense to Allure’s Melanin Edit issue. In the magazine, Bailey poses in several different looks complete with metallics, bold colors and towering statement heels.

On the actual cover, the elder half of the musical sister duo Chloe x Halle wore a House of Aama maxi dress. The form-fitting flesh toned garment has a unique printed on the chest and red flower design throughout and on the sleeves. Bailey’s signature locs were pinned up into a 70’s mushroom woven hairstyle. In true fashion form, she took things up a notch with red platform heels. The height defying silhouette had cutouts along the instep, an oversized buckle closure and a thick, stacked curved heel.

Chloe Bailey covers Allure’s June/July Melanin Edit issue. CREDIT: Allure

The R&B songstress continued to bring her fashion A-game in a full purple ensemble. Another photo shows Bailey posing with a dog in the knit outfit, which consisted of a bandeau top, a soft neck warmer and a high-waist midi skirt. She rounded out her look with gold glimmering makeup and Chanel snood and earrings.

Lastly, Bailey stands under an enormous orange umbrella and a Dries Van Noten coat, top,and pants. She put her own flair and edge on the look by topping things off with multi-colored socks and platform sandals from Acne Studios. The double-strap sandals had a chunky wooden sole.

Along with the high-fashion moments, the rising star also spoke to program director and writer Joan Morgan about her upcoming solo album, being unapologetic about her on-stage persona, and her journey to body positivity.

“It’s complicated. I’ve always had thick thighs and a butt. But I was growing up at a time when, if someone on television told you that you had a big butt, they meant it as an insult. So I was a little ashamed of my curves. I tried to hide them. It took a very, very long time. Now my favorite thing about [my body] is my butt,” Bailey explained.

