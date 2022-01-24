Chiara Ferragni Goes Green in ’60s Jacket, Miniskirt and Knee-High Boots at Dior’s Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chiara Ferragni made a mod ’60s statement while arriving at Dior’s Spring 2022 haute couture show with her sister, Valentina, during Paris Fashion Week. The influencer duo were part of an array of stars in the front row, including Cara Delevingne, Rosamund Pike and Claire Foy.

For the occasion, Ferragni wore a green collared jacket and matching miniskirt. The jacket featured round black buttons and two front pockets, a referential nod to the ’60s—specifically, Monsieur Christian Dior’s 1961 “Slim Look” collection. Ferragni gave her look added edge with gold chain post earrings and layered Dior and Cartier bracelets, as well as fishnet tights and a black patent leather Lady Dior handbag. Valentina coordinated in a similar silhouette, though her look featured a beige jacket, houndstooth-print miniskirt and a leather crossbody vanity bag with combat boots.

Chiara and Valentina Ferragni attend Dior’s Spring 2022 couture runway show at Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2022. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

The Blonde Salad blogger’s look was finished with a pair of black square-toed Dior boots. The style included knee-high patent leather uppers, as well as bright orange “CD” accents on their sides and orange soles. The pair also featured block heels totaling at least 2 inches in height, completing Ferragni’s mod ensemble and complementing her handbag. The style was a notable departure from Ferragni’s first look of the day, which included gold-capped Saint Laurent stiletto pumps, for Schiaparelli’s Spring 2022 couture show.

A closer look at Ferragni’s boots. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Chiara and Valentina Ferragni attend Schiaparelli’s Spring 2022 couture runway show at Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2022. CREDIT: Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com

Knee-high boots like Ferragni’s are a go-to shoe for the fall and winter season. Most pairs include flat soles or short heels, often with neutral suede or leather uppers for versatile wear. In addition to Ferragni, stars like Halsey, Kourtney Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen have also worn sharp boots by Naked Wolfe, ASOS Design and Saint Laurent in recent weeks.

Chiara Ferragni attends Dior’s Spring 2022 couture runway show at Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2022. CREDIT: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com

Over her 13 years as a blogger and social media influencer, there’s virtually no shoe Ferragni hasn’t worn. Known for her trendy, colorful and edgy ensembles, the influencer’s most recently leaned towards platform and stiletto sandals and mules by The Attico, Aquazzura and Versace. In addition to bold heels, Ferragni’s latest off-duty looks often feature lug-sole boots and loafers by The Row, Miu Miu, R13 and Prada. Her casual ensembles also feature slippers and sneakers by Gucci, New Balance and Louis Vuitton. Aside from wearing stylish shoes, Ferragni is a front row mainstay during Fashion Month and launched her own trendy brand, Chiara Ferragni Collection, in 2013.

