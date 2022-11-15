Chelsea Handler Dons Black Capris & Pointy Pumps for ‘Seth Meyers’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chelsea Handler visited NBC studios in New York for a special appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” yesterday. The comedian spoke with Meyers about her podcast “Dear Chelsea,” the babysitting company she started during her childhood, and her plans to host a late-night show again.

Handler arrived at the set with a black button-down short-sleeve shirt with a popped collar. She paired the look with black capri pants. The comedian accessorized with a thin gold necklace, two black beaded bracelets and a scarlet red string bracelet.

Comedian Chelsea Handler during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Nov. 14, 2022. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Handler kept her bright blond locks in a soft wave style with minimal makeup featuring a light eye look and a glossy nude lip. Her subtle look was created by hairstylist Ben Skervin and makeup artist Mia Jones.

To complete the look, the former television host slipped into a pair of black pointed-toe pumps. The heels featured a sleek design made with leather material. The pumps brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was at least 4 inches tall.

Comedian Chelsea Handler during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Nov. 14, 2022. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Whether she’s making a red carpet appearance or taking the stage on a stand-up tour, Handler tends to gravitate towards sophisticated and chic styles. The comedian is often seen in neutral jumpsuits or a patterned blouse. Handler has a wide shoe closet filled with platforms and pumps with intricate embroideries and bright embellishments. Throughout her successful entertainment career, the actress has also starred in many campaigns including Stella McCartney’s fall 2016 lingerie campaign for Breast Cancer Awareness. She recently made an appearance in Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Bra campaign alongside Becky G, Brooke Shields, and Cassie.

