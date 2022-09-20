Chelsea Handler Embodies Female Empowerment In New Bra Campaign for Kim Kardashian’s Skims

Chelsea Handler served confidence as she modeled the new Skims bra collection. The television host took to Instagram to showcase her collaboration with the shapewear company owned by Kim Kardashian.

Handler slipped into the new No Show Molded Unlined Demi bra and the Naked Plunge bra, and the Fits Everybody T-Shirt bra in the campaign. Handler paired the look with matching Fits Everybody Cheeky brief and sculpting shorts from the brand’s previous collections. She added a pendant necklace to complete the look.

Handler kept her gorgeous blonde hair in a soft wave look with very minimal makeup featuring a light eye look and a bare lip.

The comedian showed her followers that this collection means more to her than just comfortable intimates. She said, “More women should be empowered to show off their boobs, and I loved being a part of this campaign for @skims Bras to celebrate that!”.

During the campaign video, Handler said that she feels her most comfortable self when she is nude. She said that she struggled to be comfortable in her own skin when she was younger and she wishes she could go back and tell her younger self to embrace her body.

This will be the first time Kim Kardashian’s Skims will be launching a bra collection. The campaign’s vision was captured by artist Vanessa Beecroft and her sculptures. Other notable stars like Brooke Shields, Becky G, and Cassie also modeled the new line. There will be ten styles to choose from all varying in material and support. The shape wear company’s line will feature nine shades of nude with sizes ranging from 32A -44D. The new line will launch Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 9 AM PT only at skims.com.

