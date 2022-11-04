Chelsea Handler Blossoms in Floral Dress & Christian Louboutin Pumps at amfAR Gala Los Angeles

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chelsea Handler attended the 12th annual amfAR Gala Los Angeles yesterday in West Hollywood, Calif. The “Chelsea Lately” talk-show host and producer made a case for florals, arriving at the event in a polychromatic Monique Lhuillier column slit gown.

The strapless, scoop neckpiece featured a kaleidoscopic floral pattern across its silhouette. Handler continued her ensemble’s chromatic theme, accessorizing with a gold metallic clutch and diamond drop earrings by Anita Ko.

Chelsea Handler arriving at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles honoring Paramount Pictures and Kelly Rowland at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif. on Nov. 3, 2022. CREDIT: OConnor/AFF-USA.com/MEGA

She wore her hair in a bun and opted for a sparkling makeup look that combined black and glittery and added signature pink lip gloss. Molly Levin styled Handler and has been tapped by John Stamos, Sharon Osbourne, and Malina Akerman.

Related Michelle Rodriguez Adds Edgy Leather Jacket to Classic Silhouette in Glittery Jimmy Choo Pumps for amfAR Gala Los Angeles Kimora Lee Simmons Makes a Fierce Arrival in Caged Dress & Strappy Sandals at amfAR Los Angeles Gala with Ming Lee Simmons Tinashe Delivers Princess Glamour in Pink & White Ball Gown With Invisible Heels at amfAR Gala Los Angeles

When it came to footwear, the New Jersey native slipped into nude Christian Louboutin stilettos. The $ 1,195 shoe style incorporates a sharp heel, velvet textile, and crystals lined across its vamp and counter.

Christian Louboutin Galativi 100 suede and mesh pumps CREDIT: MyTheresa

Chelsea Handler attends the 2022 amfAR Gala Los Angeles at Pacific Design Center on Nov. 3, 2022, in West Hollywood, California. CREDIT: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Whether stepping out for a premiere or award show, Handler often frequents platforms and pumps with signature monochromatic designs, intricate embroideries, or bright embellishments. At the 2022 Grammy Awards in April, the nominee wore grey, sparkle-finished Sarah Flint heels with a floral, off-the-shoulder Marchesa dress.

The 12th annual 2022 amfAR Gala is a star-studded gathering aimed towards a continued mission for finding a cure for the HIV/AIDS crisis. The gala saw stars like Kelly Rowland, Ryan Murphy, and Chelsea Handler attend with stellar musical performances by the likes of Tinashe, Madison Beer, and Aloe Blacc. Since 1985, amfAR has invested nearly $600 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,500 grants to research teams worldwide. Last year’s event helped raise over $1.7 million for amfAR’s HIV/AIDS research programs.

PHOTOS: amfAR Gala 2022 Los Angeles Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals