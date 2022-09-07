Chelsea Clinton Commands Attention in Accordion Skirt & Pumps with Hillary Clinton on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chelsea Clinton and her mother Hillary sat down with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” to discuss everything from the war in Ukraine to parenting styles on Tuesday. The duo did a deep-dive into their new Apple TV+ documentary “Gutsy,” which is based off of the book they wrote called “The Book of Gutsy Women.” After showing clips from their eight-part series, both parties played a game to round out the show while clad in dark colors and closet staple shoes.

Chelsea wore comfortable neutrals, the writer donning a black tee that she neatly tucked into a more adventurous accordion-style olive green pleated maxi skirt. In the realm of accessories, the mom-of-three wore a black Apple Watch that was accompanied by chic shiny black stiletto pumps.

The 42-year-old wore her brown tresses straight down and parted in the middle, framing her features while her makeup was striking, the star’s eyes tightlipped with black and her lips accentuated with a peachy nude.

Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton, and host Jimmy Fallon during an interview on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

The former first lady traded in her beloved pantsuit and wore a dark blue long sleeve button-down that was belted in the middle, bringing in the waist. The lawyer threw the collared shirt over a black cami. For bottoms, the former Senator from New York wore fitted black slacks, a must have clothing item for many.

Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton, and host Jimmy Fallon during an interview on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton, and host Jimmy Fallon during an interview on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Dressing up her ensemble, Hillary wore a multiple pendant necklace stacked atop one another which she paired with a chain bracelet and chunky rings in a similar golden tone.

“Gutsy” is an eight-part series that takes viewers through the mother-daughter team’s thought-provoking journey to speak with pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders, and everyday heroes.

Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton, and host Jimmy Fallon during an interview on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC

Chelsea Clinton and Hillary Clinton during an interview on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. CREDIT: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

