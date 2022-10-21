Charlize Theron Suits Up with Oversized Blazer & Oxfords to Promote ‘The School for Good and Evil’ on ‘Kelly Clarkson’

Charlize Theron stopped by the NBC Studios in Los Angeles to visit “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” The actress, who is currently promoting her new Netflix film “The School for Good and Evil”, was interviewed by Kelly Clarkson alongside her cast mates Kerry Washington, Sofia Wylie, and Sophia Anne Caruso.

The “Atomic Blonde” star suited up in a black oversized blazer with stripes, wearing it atop a white tank top. She paired it with high-waisted black trousers. Theron accessorized with a gold-linked pendant necklace with a ring and studs.

Charlize Theron on the set of The Kelly Clarkson Show in Universal City, California on October 20, 2022. CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Continuing with her menswear-inspired theme, Theron slipped on a pair of patent leather lace-up oxfords. Oxford shoes are a versatile style that can be paired with different types of dressing – although they are mainly used with tailored pants and suits. You can wear them on formal occasions or try to use them with a pair of classic jeans.

(L-R) Sofia Wylie, Sophia Anne Caruso, Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, Kelly Clarkson at The Kelly Clarkson Show CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Theron is known for working with stylist Leslie Fremar who also creates looks for Julianne Moore, Nicola Peltz, and Jennifer Connelly.

The “Monster” actress stays consistent with her classic and sophisticated style. If she’s making a red carpet appearance, the “Mad Max” actress usually slips slingback or pointed-toe pumps. If she’s going for a more casual look, Theron goes for leather boots or a chic pair of sneakers. Her vast shoe closet is filled with luxury brands like Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi and affordable lines like Adidas and Birkenstocks.

The cast of “School For Good and Evil” on the set of The Kelly Clarkson Show in Universal City, California on October 20, 2022. CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

The drama film “The School For Good and Evil” is streaming now on Netflix. Theron plays Lady Lesso alongside Cate Blanchett, Sophia Anne Caruso, and Sofia Wylie.

