Charlize Theron Poses in Prada Slingbacks for the October Issue of Harper’s Bazaar

Charlize Theron is camera ready on the cover of the October issue of Harper’s Bazaar.

For the magazine’s latest issue, Theron comes out of retirement from her modeling days posing for photographer Josh Olins. On Harper’s Bazaar Instagram account @harpersbazaarus, different images of Theron’s photoshoot are viewable.

The first image features the actress donning all-black with a high fashion twist. The actress sits on a white and black checkerboard chair wearing a casual black V-neck sweater by Tom Ford, sheer black leggings from Loewe with a cuff that resembled a fictional idea of a flying space saucer, and black sling-back pumps with an adjustable strap and a logo emblem at the toe from Prada.

Theron also wore Dior, Alaïa and The Row pieces for the photoshoot. Stella Greenspan styled Harper’s Bazaar’s October cover. Greenspan has worked with Harper’s Bazaar for other covers, including their issues featuring Hunter Schafer and Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman.

The beauty team at Bazaar chose a natural, clean approach for Theron’s make-up. Sally Brank, who served as the editorial’s makeup artist, gave Theron an almost nude but slightly glossed lip, a hint of earthy blush on her cheeks, and mascara to help her eyes pop. Hairstylist Orlando Pita gave Theron an almost slicked back look with her hair parted down the middle and straightened to fall behind her ears.

In her interview with the magazine, Theron discusses her relationships with Hollywood, her life as a mother, and how she’s racked up over 20 producer credits in addition to being an actress. Theron is also in the middle of promoting her upcoming Netflix film “The School for Good and Evil” which drops on Netflix on Oct. 19.

PHOTOS: From Sparkly to Sleek: The Evolution of Charlize Theron’s Red Carpet Style