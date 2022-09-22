×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Charlize Theron Poses in Prada Slingbacks for the October Issue of Harper’s Bazaar

By Kristopher Fraser
Kristopher Fraser

Kristopher Fraser

More Stories By Kristopher

View All
Breitling Madison Avenue Grand Opening
Charlize Theron in 1997
Charlize Theron Style: 2000
Charlize Theron Style: 2001
Charlize Theron Style: 2003
View Gallery 78 Images

Charlize Theron is camera ready on the cover of the October issue of Harper’s Bazaar.

For the magazine’s latest issue, Theron comes out of retirement from her modeling days posing for photographer Josh Olins. On Harper’s Bazaar Instagram account @harpersbazaarus, different images of Theron’s photoshoot are viewable.

The first image features the actress donning all-black with a high fashion twist. The actress sits on a white and black checkerboard chair wearing a casual black V-neck sweater by Tom Ford, sheer black leggings from Loewe with a cuff that resembled a fictional idea of a flying space saucer, and black sling-back pumps with an adjustable strap and a logo emblem at the toe from Prada.

Related

Priyanka Chopra Is Business-Ready in Royal Blue Yuzefi Suit & Glossy Pumps at the 2022 Fast Company Innovation Festival

Lizzo Commands Attention in a Duo Chrome Sparkling Gown & Coordinating Combat Boots Ahead of 'The Special Tour'

Noah Cyrus Starts Fall With Glamour in Red Velvet Gown & Strappy Pumps on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Theron also wore Dior, Alaïa and The Row pieces for the photoshoot. Stella Greenspan styled Harper’s Bazaar’s October cover. Greenspan has worked with Harper’s Bazaar for other covers, including their issues featuring Hunter Schafer and Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman.

The beauty team at Bazaar chose a natural, clean approach for Theron’s make-up. Sally Brank, who served as the editorial’s makeup artist, gave Theron an almost nude but slightly glossed lip, a hint of earthy blush on her cheeks, and mascara to help her eyes pop. Hairstylist Orlando Pita gave Theron an almost slicked back look with her hair parted down the middle and straightened to fall behind her ears.

In her interview with the magazine, Theron discusses her relationships with Hollywood, her life as a mother, and how she’s racked up over 20 producer credits in addition to being an actress. Theron is also in the middle of promoting her upcoming Netflix film “The School for Good and Evil” which drops on Netflix on Oct. 19.

PHOTOS: From Sparkly to Sleek: The Evolution of Charlize Theron’s Red Carpet Style

imbox Sponsored

Customer Experience, Revenue Stream and Sustainability Come Wrapped in an IMBOX

Sustainable, footwear protection technology company, IMBOX Protection, is bringing its in-store service to the U.S. market for increased foot traffic and basket size with a new revenue stream.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad