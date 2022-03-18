Charli XCX Channels Spice Girls Style in Statement Pink Crop Top, Leather Pants & Square-Toe Boots

On the heels of the release of her new album “Crash,” Charli XCX showed off her sartorial prowess with not one but two outfits on Thursday in London.

She gave a lesson in street style fashion as she exited Sexy Fish Mayfair in a baby pink crop top that read, “They don’t build statues of critics.” Charli teamed her short-sleeve top with leather pants. The smooth bottoms included a wide waistband and flared leg.

Charli XCX At Sexy Fish Mayfair in London on March 17, 2022. CREDIT: Timmie / SplashNews.com

Charli XCX arrives at Sexy Fish Mayfair in London on March 17, 2022. CREDIT: Timmie / SplashNews.com

The English songwriter elevated the moment with black rectangular frames and touted a vibrant green JW Anderson bumper bag. The outfit prompted an early Y2K feel. Charli parted her signature brown tresses to the side and styled her hair in big barrel curls. She added silver eyeshadow and opted for a nude lip. The “Boom Clap” singer tied her look together with a leather square-toe boot silhouette.

Charli XCX leaves BBC studio in London on March 17, 2022. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

Prior to stepping out in a relaxed look, Charli exuded glamour earlier in the day as she departed BBC studio in a lace mini dress. The long-sleeve number was complete with a round neckline and an ostrich feather hemline. She proved that her JW Anderson handbag is a versatile item by taking it from day to night and styling it two different ways.

A closer look at Charli XCX black knee-high leather boots. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

To continue with a monochromatic aesthetic, the brunette beauty slipped into a pair of black knee-high leather boots. The shoes included a sharp pointed-toe and a thin stiletto heel.

When it comes to fashion, Charli favors modern clothing that allows her to put her own spin on popular trends. She has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry by starring in campaigns for brands including Ray-Ban, Samsung and Agent Provocateur. On the footwear front, the pop star gravitates towards strappy sandals, vibrant heels and Nike sneakers.

See how high heels have evolved through the years.