Charli XCX Takes a Walk on the Wild Side in Orange Tiger-Print Dress and Strappy Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Charli XCX looked fierce in her latest look.

The singer left “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Tuesday night in NYC. She wore an ankle-length dress from Roberto Cavalli with a large tiger face on the bodice. The rest of the dress was wrapped in an orange and black tiger print, and the dress featured gold chains as the straps. Charli kept her accessories very minimal with small hoop earrings and a few rings from Jennifer Fisher, and let the dress take center stage.

Charli XCX in NYC on March 1. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

The “Boys” musician wore black strappy heels for her footwear. Her Jimmy Choo sandals featured criss-cross detailing along the toes and an ankle strap for support. The thin stiletto heel reached at least 4 inches in height. She also added a gold anklet.

A closer look at Charli’s heels. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Earlier in the evening, Charli wore a different look on her way to the show. She wore an edgier style, pairing a leather mini skirt with a red graphic cropped t-shirt and a leather jacket over top. The “Boom Clap” singer added black pointed-toe pumps from Giuseppe Zanotti with embellishments along the toes to the outfit.

Charli XCX in NYC on March 1. CREDIT: ZapatA/MEGA

Charli has been keeping busy lately with her career. She just dropped her new song, “Baby,” and a music video accompanying it on Tuesday. Her album, Crash, is released on March 18 and her North America tour kicks off on March 26 in Oakland, Calif.

Channel Charli with these black strappy heels.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

Buy Now: Calvin Klein Women’s Tegin Strappy Dress High Heel Sandals, $89

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: BP. Strappy Sandal, $50

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW

Buy Now: Naturalizer Mallory Platform Sandal, $130