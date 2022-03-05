Charli XCX Plays With Print and Color in a Matching Multicolored Outfit and Neon Green Boots

Charli XCX out and about in New York on Mach 4.

Charli XCX pops in bold colors.

The “Vroom Vroom” singer posed for paparazzi photos while out and about in New York on Friday. When it comes to her look, Charli XCX wore a multicolored raised pattern outfit. On top, she wore a blue and pink asymmetrical crop top that featured a pink shoulder strap. She also threw on a pink and purple skirt, designed with the same motifs as the top that stopped at the top of her legs.

Charli XCX out and about in New York on Mach 4. CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

To ground everything, she slipped on a pair of neon green stiletto boots that came up to her knees and completed her attire with a bold pop of color contrast. The shoes had a pointed-toe design and had a height of approximately four inches.

Charli XCX out and about in New York on Mach 4. CREDIT: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com

Charli decided to pop on stud diamond earrings for a glitzy touch. Also, she carried a hot pink Valentino One Stud Bag that had a metallic chain.

A closer look at Charli XCX’s green stiletto boots. CREDIT: SplashNews.com

As for Charli’s sartorial interests, she tends to fancy uber-trendy and modern clothing that allows her to put her own spin on popular trends, either by interestingly constructed garments, glitzy makeup looks or punchy colors. For example, recently, we saw her wear a black fur-trimmed leather coat and strappy green heels for a casual, flashy outfit. Also, she got spotted in an orange tiger printed bodycon spaghetti strap dress and matching nails with strappy sandals for a fun take on patterns.

The singer has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for brands including Ray-Ban, Samsung and Agent Provocateur.

