Charli XCX Bundles Up in Black Fur-Trimmed Leather Coat & Strappy Green Heels

Charli XCX graced us with yet another stylish fit this week.

The “Boom Clap” singer had a packed night in New York City on Thursday, with an interview at the Hot 79 radio show before attending a star-studded YSL event at Avant Gardner. She headed to her events in a black leather coat. The jacket featured black button embellishments and dramatic black fur along the sleeves. Underneath, she wore a black midi dress. Charli topped off her look with a layered necklace, dazzling nails and makeup inspired by the hit HBO show “Euphoria.”

Charli XCX in NYC on March 3. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Charli added a pop of color with her shoes. She wore bright green, shiny strappy sandals for her outing. The heels featured a transparent strap across the toes and a lace-up design along the ankle. The heels also included a thin stiletto heel, adding roughly 4 inches to Charli’s stature.

A closer look at Charli’s heels. CREDIT: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

The “Boys” musician has been keeping busy lately. She just stepped out earlier this week with two different looks to appear on Andy Cohen’s show, first wearing a leather mini skirt with a red graphic cropped T-shirt and a leather jacket, paired with black pumps. Later on in the night, she wore an orange tiger-print dress with black strappy sandals.

Charli’s career is also keeping her booked up. She just dropped her new song, “Baby,” and a music video accompanying it on Tuesday. Her album, “Crash,” is releasing on March 18 and her North America tour kicks off on March 26 in Oakland, Calif.

