Charli D’Amelio Channels Y2K Style in Velour Zip-Up and Studded Sandals with Landon Barker

Charli D’Amelio hung out with some famous friends and had herself a photoshoot last night.

The TikTok sensation shared the spotlight with friends in her most recent Instagram post on July 22, taking mirror selfies of her night out. D’Amelio shared a slideshow of images including a casual photo with Travis Barker’s son Landon Barker. Both stars recently attended the MLB All-Star Week Party, which saw D’Amelio wearing a bright orange two-piece and platforms.

In the her Instagram post, D’Amelio posed with a tiny silver camera held up to her face, her unoccupied hand stretched out to the side. Channeling Y2K style, the TikTok star wore a cropped dark blue velour zip-up layered over a white and black baby tee reading “Ironically Hot” in all caps. The dancer donned light wash low-waisted jeans with a simple straight up and down fit. D’Amelio accessorized with a glittering zebra print mini shoulder bag and gathered her hair in a half up half down, securing it with a baby pink clip. The Social Tourist founder wore a light wash of blue shadow on her lids and paired it with a bright pink gloss on her lips, keeping the early-2000s inspiration alive.

The TikToker slipped into black peep-toe sandal heels that once again aligned with D’Amelio’s 2000s fantasy. The shoes were adorned with silver studs near the sole, the heels a decent height, offering the young star some extra inches. The whole ensemble is a product of the resurgence in Y2K style, something D’Amelio’s age group loves.

D’Amelio gained popularity on TikTok with her sister Dixie, the pair rising to fame almost immedietly. The sisters danced their way to fame, Charli garnering over 144 Million watchers since the beginning of her TikTok journey. D’Amelio posts dance covers to trending sounds on the app, as well as collaborations with other star’s and with her sister.