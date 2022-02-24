Charli D’Amelio Showcases Retro Grunge Style in Orange Sweater, Yellow Miniskirt and Lug Sole Loafers at Prada Fashion Show

Fashion month continues in Europe and celebrities are making their way to Italy for Milan Fashion Week. Charli D’Amelio was all smiles as she showcased her street style at the Prada’s fall 22′ fashion show on Thursday. She gave retro grunge vibes in a bright orange Prada sweater that was complete with the label’s signature triangle logo in the top corner. She wore the long-sleeve pullover over a yellow top and matching mini skirt.

Charli D’Amelio at Prada’s Fall 2022 fashion show in Milan, Italy on February 24, 2022. CREDIT: Stefano Costantino / MEGA

The TikTok superstar styled her dark brunette locs straight and opted for soft neutral glam. When it came down to footwear, D’Amelio tied her look together with socks and black lug sole loafers. The chunky style added an edge to her ensemble as it provided a polished leather finish, thin laces and a rubber sole.

Charli D’Amelio attends the Prada Fall 2022 Womenswear Fashion Show on February 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images for Prada

Avant Gregg (left) and Charli D’Amelio (right) at the Prada Fall 2022 Womenswear Fashion Show on February 24, 2022 in Milan, Italy. CREDIT: Getty Images for Prada

D’Amelio’s shoe style ranges from sleek to sporty, with most of her styles remaining versatile in their neutral colors and silhouettes. Converse sneakers are the influencer’s go-to style for an array of occasions. She has also been spotted in AGL lace-up boots, Stuart Weitzman and Prada platform heels, Crocs x Kurt Geiger clogs since rising to fame.

The social media personality recently stepped out in a platform silhouette for a Billie Eilish concert. D’Amelio shared a slew of photos from her night out on Instagram, which also showed her posing in a watercolor print dress and a sky-high pair of platform boots. The style included block heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, with black uppers that smoothly coordinated with her outfit.

