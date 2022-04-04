Charli D’Amelio Swaps Sky-High Heels for Versatile Slides With Dramatic Mini Dress

Charli D’Amelio was a vision in white in her latest Instagram post on Monday.

The TikTok star wore a white mini dress with a dramatic one-shoulder design. The right side of the fitted dress featured fluffy, layered material from the shoulder that fell past the knee. She added lilac plastic sunglasses and stacked earrings, and styled her hair in a low, sleek bun.

The social media personality added a pair of shiny heels to the look. She wore a classic pair of pointed-toe pumps with the white dress. Her silver pair gleamed in the photos. She later changed into black slides with a cutout detailing. Pointed-toe pumps like D’Amelio’s are arguably back in the footwear scene, sparked by a desire for glamour and dressing up. The style is versatile and easy to wear with so many types of outfits

D’Amelio’s shoe style ranges from sleek to sporty, with most of her styles remaining versatile in their neutral colors and silhouettes. She’s been spotted in Converse, Stuart Weitzman, Steve Madden and Prada platforms, Crocs x Kurt Geiger clogs and AGL lace-up boots since rising to fame. D’Amelio is also an upcoming star in the fashion world, serving as a campaign star for Louis Vuitton and launching her own Social Tourist casual clothing line at Hollister with sister Dixie D’Amelio.

