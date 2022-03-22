Charli D’Amelio Edges Up Midi Dress With Height-Boosting Chunky Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Charli D’Amelio took an edgy approach to her latest look on Instagram on Monday.

The TikTok star posted a series of photos where she’s seen in a green and black printed midi dress with a slit along the leg. The dress also featured button detailing throughout. D’Amelio accessorized with a Prada shoulder bag. silver hoop earrings, a bracelet and rings.

The social media personality added a touch of grunge to her look with platform boots. Her leather boots featured a stacked platform sole adding about 2 inches to the overall height, which totaled out to roughly 6 inches. Platform heels have been making a comeback since 2020 and seem to be here to stay. Numerous boots, sandals and pumps with platform soles, often paired with block and stiletto heels, are favored for their instant height boost. Giuseppe Zanotti, Valentino and Versace platforms have been worn by Kate Beckinsale and Vanessa Hudgens in recent weeks.

D’Amelio’s shoe style ranges from sleek to sporty, with most of her styles remaining versatile in their neutral colors and silhouettes. She’s been spotted in Converse, Stuart Weitzman, Steve Madden and Prada platforms, Crocs x Kurt Geiger clogs and AGL lace-up boots since rising to fame. D’Amelio is also an upcoming star in the fashion world, serving as a campaign star for Louis Vuitton and launching her own Social Tourist casual clothing line at Hollister with sister Dixie D’Amelio.

Give your next look a slick edge in platform boots.

Buy Now: Impo Ovaida Platfrom Bootie, $60

Buy Now: Jeffrey Campbell Spaced Block Heel Bootie, $210

Buy Now: Steve Madden Outlast Black Patent, $90