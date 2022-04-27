Charli D’Amelio Takes Pink Pants to Great Heights With Platform Sneakers at Kathy Hilton’s Halo Dog Collar Event

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Charli D’Amelio was pretty in pastels as she attended Kathy Hilton’s Halo Dog Collar event in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The TikTok superstar easily elevated a preppy spring outfit for the garden party.

D’Amelio made a stylish statement in a long-sleeve lavender top. The garment had a wide structured collar, plunging V-neckline and a thick knit hemline.

Charli D’Amelio arrives at Kathy Hilton’s Garden Party introducing the Halo Dog Collar kicking off in Bel Air, CA on April 26, 2022. CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Charli D’Amelio attends the Halo Dog Collar event hosted by Kathy Hilton in Los Angeles on April 26, 2022. CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

She paired her vibrant top with pale pink pants. The relaxed bottoms included a slight flare on the leg, which prompted a baggy fit. The social media personality pulled her raven tresses up into a bun and opted for neutral glam with a glossy pout. To keep things simple, D’Amelio accessorized with small silver hoop earrings and a dainty heart necklace.

(L-R) Dixie D’Amelio and Charli D’Amelio at the Halo Dog Collar event hosted by Kathy Hilton in Los Angeles on April 26, 2022. CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

To boost her height, the dancer grounded things with white platform sneakers. The chunky silhouette laced up to the top and featured a thick outer sole. Popularized in the ‘90s, many platform sneakers feature an exaggerated sole on a classic sneaker silhouette. The style is often credited to being popularized by The Spice Girls, returning to fashion in the late 2010s as part of the resurgence of ‘90s trends.

A closer look at Charli D’Amelio’s white platform sneakers. CREDIT: OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

D’Amelio’s shoe style ranges from sleek to sporty, with most of her styles remaining versatile in their neutral colors and silhouettes. She has also been spotted in platform boots, strappy sandals, sleek pumps and Converse sneakers since rising to fame.

