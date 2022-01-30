Charli D’Amelio Strikes A Pose in Sheer Corset Dress and Sky-High Platform Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Charli D’Amelio’s most recent look made the case for a cinched corset dress.

The TikTok star posed in an Instagram photo set wearing a mid-length dress that had a simple shape to it with the exception of a stylized corset detailing. Styled by Jill Jacobs, the calf-length number featured a high neckline, composed of gauzy fabric that gained a sheer texture in the light. D’Amelio’s dress included two slits and lace-up side panels, adding risqué elements to an otherwise modest dress. The sleekest part of the star’s ensemble was a ribbed bodice with several black tied accents, creating a corset silhouette that was romantic and sultry.

D’Amelio’s look was complete with a black bracelet, Apple Watch, hoop earrings and a black leather jacket accented with red faux fur.

When it came to footwear, the 17-year-old cemented her look in a sky-high pair of platform boots. The leather pair featured a knee-high silhouette, as well as thick soles and rounded toes. The style also included block heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, with black uppers that smoothly coordinated with D’Amelio’s outfit.

Platform heels have been making a comeback within the last year. Numerous boots, sandals and pumps with platform soles, often paired with block and stiletto heels, are favored for their supportive ankle straps and instant height boost.

Valentino, Giuseppe Zanotti and Versace platforms have been worn by Kate Beckinsale, Tessa Thompson and Vanessa Hudgens in recent weeks. D’Amelio’s no stranger to platforms, wearing towering Steve Madden sandals for a night out earlier this month.

D’Amelio’s shoe style ranges from sleek to sporty, with most of her styles remaining versatile in their neutral colors and silhouettes. Converse sneakers are the influencer’s go-to style for an array of occasions. She’s also been spotted in Stuart Weitzman, Steve Madden and Prada platforms, Crocs x Kurt Geiger clogs and AGL lace-up boots since rising to fame. D’Amelio is also an upcoming star in the fashion world, serving as a campaign star for Louis Vuitton and launching her own Social Tourist casual clothing line at Hollister with sister Dixie D’Amelio.

