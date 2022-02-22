Charli D’Amelio Wears Watercolor Maxi Dress and Chunky Platform Boots to Billie Eilish Concert

Charli D’Amelio took a colorful approach to her latest concert.

The Tiktok star posted to her Instagram an array of photos on Monday after attending a Billie Eilish concert. In her series of photos, D’Amelio styled a maxi dress with a watercolor-like print. The print featured several shades of blue, and D’Amelio even added a sheer top in the same pattern to her look in a few of the picture of the photo dump.

When it came to footwear, the 17-year-old finished off her look in a sky-high pair of platform boots. Her leather pair featured thick soles and rounded toes, and the style added edge to the soft look. The style also included block heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, with black uppers that smoothly coordinated with D’Amelio’s outfit.

Platform heels have been making a comeback since 2020 and seem to be here to stay. Numerous boots, sandals and pumps with platform soles, often paired with block and stiletto heels, are favored for their instant height boost. Giuseppe Zanotti, Valentino and Versace platforms have been worn by Kate Beckinsale, Vanessa Hudgens and Tessa Thompson in recent weeks. D’Amelio’s no stranger to platforms, and has been known to rock the style on more than one occasion.

D’Amelio’s shoe style ranges from sleek to sporty, with most of her styles remaining versatile in their neutral colors and silhouettes. Converse sneakers are the influencer’s go-to style for an array of occasions. She’s also been spotted in AGL lace-up boots, Stuart Weitzman and Prada platform heels, Crocs x Kurt Geiger clogs since rising to fame. D’Amelio is also an upcoming star in the fashion world, serving as a campaign star for Louis Vuitton and launching her own Social Tourist casual clothing line at Hollister with sister Dixie D’Amelio.

