Charli D’Amelio Goes Bold in a Daring Blue Halter Dress and Strappy Sandals for ‘Marry Me’ Red Carpet Premiere

By Jacorey Moon
“Marry Me” Screening – Photo Call
2021
2021
2020
2020
Charli D’Amelio pops in blue for her latest appearance on the red carpet.

The TikTok star attended the Los Angeles premiere of Jennifer Lopez’s newest film, “Marry Me,” on Tuesday night. For the outfit, D’Amelio wore a blue halter dress intricately designed with multiple threads and sheer lining for an alluring effect as well as draped ruching. She accessorized with dainty silver earrings for a minimal look.

Charli D'Amelio, Marry Me, blue dress, black sandals, Feb 08 2022
Charli D'Amelio at the "Marry Me" screening on February 8, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety
Charli D'Amelio, Marry Me, blue dress, black sandals, Feb 08 2022
Charli D'Amelio at the "Marry Me" screening on February 8, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

To finish off everything, D’Amelio opted for a pair of black strappy sandals that incorporated multiple ankle straps for a sophisticated twist.

Charli D'Amelio, Marry Me, blue dress, black sandals, Feb 08 2022
A closer look at Charli D'Amelio's black strappy sandals.
CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

When it comes to D’Amelio’s sartorial sense, she has a trendy and edgy taste that she displays on both her Instagram feed and on red carpets alike. As of late, we’ve seen her don styles like a sheer dress paired with black sky-high Steve Madden heels, and we’ve even seen her wear a sheer corset dress alongside black platform boots. She has an affinity for chunky height-defying shoe designs that add a little pop to her attire. On her Instagram feed are pictures of her wearing slouchy jeans and equally as slouchy T-shirts and intricate bikinis that showcase her eye for fun pieces.

The “StarDog and TurboCat” star has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for labels like Louis Vuitton and Hollister Co. She also has her own clothing line titled “Social Tourist” in collaboration with Hollister Co. that focuses on meshing popular trends with comfortable athleisure garments like sweatpants, hoodies and sweat shorts.

