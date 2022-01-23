Charli D’Amelio Is Sleek in Sheer Shirt and Sky-High $110 Steve Madden Heels

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Charli D’Amelio’s latest going-out look gained a sharp edge from a sky-high pair of platform sandals.

The TikTok star posed in an Instagram photo dump, wearing a black bandeau top and miniskirt worn beneath a long-sleeved collared shirt with a sheer texture.

The top was also black, with a striped pattern that added a layered element to D’Amelio’s look. Her all-black palette continued with a small black shoulder bag, and was complete with simple hoop earrings. “left you black roses on your steps,” D’Amelio captioned the photos, referencing boyfriend Lil Huddy’s song “The Eulogy of You and Me.”

When it came to footwear, the 17-year-old cemented her look in a towering pair of Steve Madden platform sandals. The $110 Scorch style, which included 1-inch high platform soles, featured black vegan leather uppers with thin ankle and toe straps. What truly made the pair stand out, however, was its staggering 5-inch stiletto heels.

Steve Madden’s Scorch platform sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Sky-high platform sandals have been making a comeback. Styles with platform soles, often paired with block and stiletto heels, are favored for their supportive ankle straps and comfort compared to thinner-soled styles.

Giuseppe Zanotti, Roger Vivier and Versace platforms have been worn by Tessa Thompson, Vanessa Hudgens and Emily Alyn Lind in recent weeks.

D’Amelio’s shoe style ranges from sleek to sporty, with most of her styles remaining versatile in their neutral colors and silhouettes. Converse sneakers are the influencer’s go-to style for an array of occasions. She’s also been spotted in Stuart Weitzman and Prada platform heels, Crocs x Kurt Geiger clogs and AGL lace-up boots since rising to fame. D’Amelio is also an upcoming star in the fashion world, serving as a campaign star for Louis Vuitton and launching her own Social Tourist casual clothing line at Hollister with sister Dixie D’Amelio.

Give your next look a slick edge in platforms like D’Amelio’s.

To Buy: Pelle Moda Olisa sandals, $170.

To Buy: Michael Michael Kors Becker sandals, $145.

To Buy: A New Day Ema sandals, $30.

