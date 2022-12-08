Catherine Zeta-Jones Models Fiery Red Skirt & Clear Heels for ‘Live With Kelly And Ryan’

Catherine Zeta-Jones made her way to the studio in New York yesterday to film “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” The star made a red-centric style statement with unique clear wedges to match.

On top, the “National Treasure: Edge of History” actress opted for a black tank which she wore tucked into a fiery red leather high-waisted skirt feat a leg climbing side slit, secured in place with a row of buttons. Overtop it all, Zeta-Jones styled a sharp-looking black cape.

Catherine Zeta-Jones wears a red leather skirt outside “Live with Kelly & Ryan” in New York on Dec. 7th, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

The Welsh actress shaded her features with simple black sunglasses and wore her highlighted hair down and parted in the middle. Zeta-Jones opted to exclude jewelry beyond a few gold rings that made little commotion when paired alongside her bright red wears.

On her feet, Zeta-Jones stepped out in bright red heels with a striking clear wedge. The silhouette was a simple pump style with a glossy finish attached to see-through heels, around 3 to 4 inches, that offered the star a slight boost.

Catherine Zeta-Jones wears a red leather skirt outside “Live with Kelly & Ryan” in New York on Dec. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Zeta-Jones often wears sleek shoes on and off the red carpet. Her attire for formal occasions is usually finished with pointed pumps or strappy sandals, hailing from top brands including Christian Louboutin. The actress has also led her own apparel and shoe line, Casa Zeta-Jones, since its anticipated launch in 2017.

A closer look at Catherine Zeta-Jones’ shoes. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNew

Last we saw her, Zeta-Jones brought sharp glamour to the red carpet for the “Wednesday” premiere in Los Angeles. In a dressier manner, she wore a stark cream Maticevski gown. Styled by Kelly Johnson, her attire featured a long skirt with a knee-high tier, as well as a cinched bodice with faint corsetry paneling. Pointed and flared shoulder-length sleeves, forming a plunging neckline, completed the 53-year-old star’s ensemble. When it came to footwear, Zeta-Jones’ shoes could not be seen.

PHOTOS: See how Catherine Zeta-Jones channels Morticia Adams for “Wednesday.”