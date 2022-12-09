Catherine Zeta-Jones Aims for the Stars in Gold-Embroidered Cape Romper & Crystal-Embellished Pumps on ‘Seth Meyers’

Catherine Zeta-Jones visited the set of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” in New York City for an exclusive interview that aired last night. The actress discussed her role as Morticia Addams in Netflix’s “Wednesday,” playing the villain in Disney +’s “National Treasure,” and her family’s love for history with the talk show host.

For the occasion, the actress wore a black Zuhair Murad romper with caped cutout sleeves and gold embroidered detailing surrounding the neckline. This piece is from the designer’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection, which was inspired by the stars, astronomy and outer-worldly elements.

Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Dec. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Zeta-Jones opted for gold jewelry to match the details of her dress. She accessorized with an assortment of gold rings. The actress was dressed by Emmy-Award Winning styling Kelly Johnson who has also worked with Tamera Mowry, Laverne Cox, and Jennifer Lopez.

The actress kept her dark brown hair in a sleek style with deep waves laying on the front of her gown. Her makeup complemented the rest of her look with a smokey eye and a glossy nude lip. Her glamorous look was created by makeup artist Brett Freedman and hairstylist Roque Jimenez. The beauty duo has created looks for other stars including Mariah Carey, Idina Menzel, and Kelly Clarkson.

To complete the look, the actress slipped into a pair of black Sarah Flint pumps. The velvet pumps featured a crystal-embellished pointed-toe cap with the same design lining the stiletto heel. The heel of the shoe brought 4 inches of height to the look. The sparkling heels are from the designer’s Holiday 2022 collection.

Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones during an interview with host Seth Meyers on Dec. 8, 2022. CREDIT: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Zeta-Jones often gravitates towards sleek footwear for any occasion. For red carpet appearances, she usually slips into pointed pumps or strappy sandals from designer brands like Christian Louboutin, Guiseppe Zanotti, and Stuart Weitzman. The actress has always been a familiar face in the fashion realm with her own apparel and shoe line, Casa Zeta-Jones, which she launched in 2017.

