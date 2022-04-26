Cate Blanchett Layers Maroon Power Suit With Turtleneck & Chunky Loafers While Out In New York City

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Cate Blanchett was sharply suited in not one, but two looks while out in New York City on Tuesday. The three-time Golden Globe winner put a trendy twist on a menswear-inspired ensemble.

The Australian actor hit the pavement in a maroon power suit. Blanchett’s outfit included a blazer, which she wore over a white button up top that she left undone. The opening of her shirt helped to show off her black turtle-neck top. The layered look offered a refined, yet polished finish.

The “Ocean’s Eight” star paired her jacket with matching high-waist trousers. Menswear-inspired suits sometimes feature oversized blazers and roomy trousers. Though slightly oversized, these suits are made with a women’s form in mind yet feature overt nods to men’s suiting.

Blanchett added round snazzy frames and carried her essential items in a black top handle bag. The relaxed fit of her pants, put her footwear on display. To continue with a modern and trendy aesthetic, the producer grounded things with chunky leather loafers.

After stepping out in her statement suit, Blanchett made a showcased her street style while checking out of her hotel in the Big Apple. The “Nightmare Alley” star put a punchy edge on a sleek outfit, pairing a chocolate pinstripe overcoat with a black top and bottoms. To place emphasis on her shoe style, she tuck the hem of her pants into her boots. The leather silhouette ran up to her ankles and featured an almond-shaped toe with a stacked block heel.

Blanchett has always been a minimal style queen. She is a fan of classic black and white looks, sophisticated monochromatic outfits, frothy floral gowns and sweet pastel suits. The “Stateless” alum has a shoe wardrobe that consists of platform pumps, heeled boots, statement sandals and a range of loafers.

