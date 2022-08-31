Cate Blanchett Tries Her Hand At Classic Power Suiting and Pointed Pumps While Heading to the 79th Venice International Film Festival

Cate Blanchett was spotted exiting Hotel Excelsior in Venice, Italy getting into a boat, the actress making her way to the 79th Venice International Film Festival. Blanchett wore an all-white sleek suit, which she paired with classic matching footwear.

The “Oceans 8” actress’ suit consisted of a fitted blazer with a cinched waistline adorned with four buttons which Blanchett paired with coordinated slacks. The Australian wore a plethora of stacked gold necklaces and equally blingy rings and bracelets that offered the outfit a welcomed shine.

Cate Blanchett exits Hotel Excelsior during the 79th Venice Film Festival on Aug 31, 2022. CREDIT: Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com

Taking the white down to her shoes Blanchett wore classic pumps with a stiletto style heel. Although the shoes are quite common they create a cohesiveness that brings the suiting to another level. Platform pumps feature an elevated sole and typically a high heel 4 inches or higher. The platformed construction helps compensate for the height of the heel, allowing for more height than a traditional pump without any added discomfort.

Cate Blanchett at Hotel Excelsior during the 79th Venice Film Festival. CREDIT: Gigi Iorio / SplashNews.com

The 79th Venice International Film Festival previews upcoming films, with top Golden Lion awards heralded as predictors for the following Academy Awards. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Rocio Munoz Morales, will run from Aug. 31—Sept. 10, with top contenders including “Blonde,” “White Noise,” “Bones and All” and “Don’t Worry Darling.” This year’s jury will be chaired by Julianne Moore, who is joined on the panel by Mariano Cohn, Leonardo di Costanzo, Audrey Diwan, Leila Hatami, Kazuo Ishiguro and Rodrigo Sorogoyen.

PHOTOS: See Cate Blanchett’s press tour shoe style.