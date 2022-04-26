Cate Blanchett Brings the Drama in Black Cape Dress at Chaplin Award Gala 2022

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Cate Blanchett makes a sleek statement in black for her latest red carpet appearance. The “Ocean’s Eight” actress was spotted on the carpet of the 47th Chaplin Award Gala in New York City last night while wearing a chic gown.

The gala honored Blanchett and her filmography and featured speakers like Bradley Cooper and Todd Haynes. The Chaplin Award Gala is a fundraising event for Film at Lincoln Center, which helps to support the organization’s work to enhance the awareness, accessibility, and understanding of the art of cinema.

Cate Blanchett at the 47th Chaplin Award Gala in New York City on April 25, 2022. CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA

Blanchett donned a black floor-length dress from Louis Vuitton that had a shimmery black asymmetrical cape, which had black shiny and gold buttons along the shoulder for a nice glitzy touch. The skirt of the gown is made out of velvet and had a slightly dramatic train that added volume.

Appropriate for formal events, floor-length gowns are often made of fabrics like satin, chiffon, or organza to elevate the overall feel of the dress. Gowns that sweep the floor can have a variety of silhouettes and necklines, making the style essential for formal weddings, red carpet events and dressy occasions.

Cate Blanchett at the 47th Chaplin Award Gala in New York City on April 25, 2022. CREDIT: Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA

As for accessories, Blanchett wore a pair of diamond-encrusted dangling earrings for a polished finish.

Although her shoes got covered up by the billowing hem of her gown, it’s safe to say Blanchett wore a pair of pumps or sandals that meshed well with her streamlined attire.

Blanchett has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for brands like Giorgio Armani for the brand’s fragrance line.

