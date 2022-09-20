Cassie Poses in Cocoa Bra & Barefoot in New Photos For Kim Kardashian’s Skims

Cassie is one of the new stars of the Skims new bra collection’s campaign.

The singer took to Instagram to share her collaboration with the shapewear company. Cassie sported the new Fits Everybody T-Shirt bra in the color cocoa and the Naked Scoop bra in the color umber for the campaign.

Her dark brown hair was kept in a soft wave look and it was paired with minimal makeup including a nude lip. Her glam look was created by makeup artist Yolonda Frederick and hairstylist Miles Jeffries. These two have worked on many other notable stars including Alexandra Shipp, Paris Jackson, and Ciara. The singer also worked with tan artist Isabel Alysa to create an effortless glow on her olive skin.

The singer captioned the picture, “I wear @Skims all the time! Their pieces are always so comfortable and supportive, and the bras I wore in the campaign are no exception. I can’t wait to wear them everyday!”

Cassie walks in The Blonds’ Spring 2023 runway show at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 14, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for The Blonds

It comes to no surprise that the singer is working on this campaign as she has been close friends with Kim Kardashian for decades. The campaign’s vision was captured by artist Vanessa Beecroft and her sculptures. Other notable stars like Brooke Shields, Chelsea Handler and Becky G also modeled the new line.

This will be the first time Kim Kardashian’s Skims will be launching a bra collection. There will be ten styles to choose from all varying in material and support. The shapewear company’s line will feature nine shades of nude with sizes ranging from 32A -44D. The new line will launch Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 9 AM PT only at skims.com.

