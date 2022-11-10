Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert & Reba McEntire Coordinate in Shades of Green for Loretta Lynn Tribute Performance at CMA Awards 2022

Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire came together for a moving tribute to the late Loretta Lynn at the 2022 CMA Awards. The trio of award-winning musicians united onstage for the occasion, performing Lynn’s 1966 song “You Ain’t Woman Enough.”

During the moving tribute, the trio’s ensembles created a coordinated moment from their complementary green and pink hues.

Underwood wore a flared sequined gown in split pastel pink and lime green hues with sparkly pink pumps. McEntire, meanwhile, went full Western in a black jacket — covered in green Western embroidery and beaded fringe — with matching trousers and cowboy boots. Lambert’s attire combined both styles, featuring a crystal-embroidered black collared dress with a pair of glittering green cowboy boots.

Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire perform a tribute to Loretta Lynn at the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

Though the trio’s footwear choices also varied, their sparkly accents and sharp silhouettes similarly allowed them to coordinate. All featured closed toes, as well as a range of heel heights — from short to stiletto.

Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire perform a tribute to Loretta Lynn at the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on Nov. 9, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

Lynn is renowned in the country music world as the first woman to be named Entertainer of the Year by the CMA in 1972. During her career, the late musician — who passed at age 90 in October — was also inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, often heralded as one of the first women to break into the mainstream country music industry.

The CMA Awards honor the top performers and songs in the country music genre. Held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, this year’s ceremony will be hosted by Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan. The evening will notably include performances by Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire, as well as Luke Combs, Cole Swindell and Morgan Wallen.

