Carrie Underwood Gets Grunge in Plaid Shirt, Boyfriend Jeans & Sneakers at Haunted House

Carrie Underwood took to Instagram to show how she is spending her day off on tour. The country singer went to a haunted house yesterday with some of her family and friends.

The 39-year-old singer paired a gray graphic t-shirt under a blue and yellow plaid shirt by R13. The shirt had a distressed hem, bringing an edgy feel to the outfit. She slipped into a pair of baggy light blue jeans adding to her grunge style. Going for the Halloween spirit, Underwood’s makeup featured a nude lip with a face covered in stage makeup from the haunted house.

Carrie Underwood shows her Halloween costume CREDIT: via Instagram

Most of her footwear is cut off from the image she posted but she wore a pair of sneakers to the occasion. Sneakers are a great choice for a haunted house adventure, keeping you comfortable during the walk, but also ready to run from any ‘ghosts’ that might appear on your way. Her shoes featured a lace-up closure with orange accents on the laces. The sneakers seemed to also have white detailing on the heel.

When she’s not in sky-high heels at a red carpet event, Underwood is usually seen in athletic sneakers from brands like Adidas and Altra. To go with her running shoes, Underwood launched her activewear company, Calia by Carrie, back in 2015. Her brand is now filled with a series of seasonal workout sets in a variety of colors and prints.

The singer is currently on tour for her latest album “Denim & Rhinestones” which was released this past June. Jimmie Allen is accompanying the singer in her opening performance.

