Carrie Underwood Soars in Sky-High Heels & Purple Dress for Performance at Grammy Awards 2022

Carrie Underwood took regal glamour onstage for her performance at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

While singing her song “Ghost” in Las Vegas, Underwood put on the glitz in a voluminous gown by Affair. The sleeveless purple satin number featured a minidress silhouette with a deep neckline, asymmetric skirt and thigh-high slit — as well as one off-the-shoulder sleeve made of silver chains. Elevating the piece were layers of similar chains, as well as a large embroidered train that dramatically flowed behind Underwood throughout her performance. The singer’s look was complete with Faberge’s sparkling rings and statement earrings. Carrie Underwood performs onstage at the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety Carrie Underwood performs onstage at the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Finishing Underwood’s glitzy look were a matching pair of purple satin platforms. The singer’s sky-high heels featured thick platform soles, as well as ankle and toe straps. Completing the pair were daring thin heels totaling around 6 inches in height. The style gave Underwood a powerful height boost, while smoothly coordinating with the rest of her ensemble.

A closer look at Underwood’s heels. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety Carrie Underwood performs onstage at the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022. CREDIT: Christopher Polk for Variety

Later in the evening, Underwood wore another dazzling dress while accepting the Grammy Award for Best Roots Gospel Album for “My Savior.” The singer’s third ensemble of the night — following her onstage and arrival looks — was composed of a black strapless minidress covered in silver crystals. Finishing the look was a sparkly silver waistband and trim, as well as numerous diamond rings, bracelets and statement earrings.

Carrie Underwood, winner of Best Roots Gospel Album for “My Savior” poses in the press room CREDIT: Brian Friedman for Variety

The 2022 Grammy Awards aired on CBS, honoring excellence and outstanding achievement in the music industry for the year. Hosted by “The Daily Show’s” Trevor Noah, the show took place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Jon Batiste took home the most awards of the evening — including its top honor, Album of the Year. Olivia Rodrigo also won three awards out of her first seven nominations, notably Best New Artist. Other top winners from the awards included Doja Cat and SZA, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan and Kanye West, among others.

