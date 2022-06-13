Carrie Underwood’s CMA Fest Rhinestone Boots & Denim Cutoff Shorts Fulfill Her Album’s Destiny for Performance

Country music darling Carrie Underwood made an appearance June 11 at CMA Fest in Nashville this weekend to celebrate the launch of her new album, “Denim & Rhinestones.” For her performance at the event, the 39-year-old country star leaned heavily into the album title’s style suggestion, paving her entire outfit with sparkling crystals. And that even includes her over-the-knee cowboy boots.

For the performance at the country music festival, Underwood wore a fitted red rhinestone-studded top with black stripe accents running across the corset-like piece. With the glittering top, Underwood wore ripped black denim cutoffs that sat on her high waist. The frayed hem shorts also featured scattered black rhinestones, silver stud accents, and peekaboo black lace panels under ripped pockets.

Carrie Underwood performs at CMA Fest in Nashville on June 11. CREDIT: Laura Farr/AdMedia/Newscom/MEGA The centerpiece of Underwood’s look, however, was her over-the-knee black cowboy boots that were studded from top to toe with silver and red rhinestones. The slouchy boots, which were mainly covered in clear crystals, featured a bold red star design and boosted a 4-inch block heel, adding some height to Underwood’s frame.

Carrie Underwood performs at CMA Fest in Nashville on June 11. CREDIT: Laura Farr/AdMedia/Newscom/MEGA The country music star accessorized the look with a statement silver crystal necklace and coordinating chandelier earrings. She also wore layered crystal and black rhinestone bracelets and large statement rhinestone rings to cap off the glitzy theme. When it comes to her glam, Underwood wore her long blond locks in her signature middle-parted loose waved look, focusing her makeup around silver glitter shadow and statement lashes.

“Denim & Rhinestones” was released on June 10, just one day before Underwood’s CMA Fest performance. The record is the country singer’s ninth studio album.