Carrie Underwood Hits High Notes in Chain-Embellished Blazer & Strappy Pumps at BMI Country Awards 2022

Carrie Underwood took to the stage at the 2022 BMI Country Awards. The singer performed during the event, held at BMI in Nashville, Tenn. yesterday.

For the occasion, Underwood styled a black blazer adorned with chunky gilded chains on the shoulders, waist and sides. Underneath the blazer, she wore a black minidress with an asymmetrical miniskirt.

Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 2022 BMI Country Awards at BMI on Nov. 8, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. CREDIT: Getty Images for BMI

Matching the shiny adornments, Underwood accessorized with a gilded chain necklace and hoops.

As for footwear, Underwood wore the Gold Ankle Strap Suede Pumps by Aquazzura. The shoes featured black uppers, as well as rounded off-toes and thin stiletto heels that reached 4 inches in height.

The classic style was secured in place with golden straps that wrapped round and round the country singer’s ankles in a winding way that climbed her calves ever so slightly.

Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 2022 BMI Country Awards at BMI on Nov. 8, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn. CREDIT: Getty Images for BMI

For footwear, Underwood stays glamorous and bold with shoes that feature studs, metallic tones and crystals. The “Before He Cheats” singer’s red carpet looks usually include platform sandals and pumps by Jimmy Choo, Agnes Bethel, Giuseppe Zanotti and more top brands. However, when off-duty, the star wears comfy sneakers and ankle boots by Christian Louboutin, DKNY and R13. Underwood’s fashion experience isn’t exclusive to wearing bold shoes, either; the star has launched her own line of Calia by Carrie Underwood athletic apparel, and appeared in campaigns for Badgley Mischka, Almay and Olay over the years.

