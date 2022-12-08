×
Carly Pearce Gets Festive in Embellished Red Lace Dress & Matching Pointy Pumps for ‘CMA Country Christmas’ Special

By Melody Rivera
CARLY PEARCE
Carly Pearce rang in the holiday season as she took the stage to host CMA’s “Country Christmas” on ABC. The holiday special returns for its 13th year with some of country music’s most beloved artists like Maren Morris and Steven Curtis Chapman coming together for an intimate night full of holiday classics in Nashville, Tenn. The show will air on ABC on Dec. 8 at 9 p.m. EST.

The “Every Little Thing” singer wore a deep red lace minidress by Zuhair Murad. The dress featured a keyhole cutout that was fastened by a red bow, embellishments all over and long sleeves that had sharp shoulders.

CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS - ÒCMA Country ChristmasÓ returns for its 13th year. Filmed in Nashville, the special features some of country musicÕs most beloved artists coming together for an intimate night full of holiday classics. ÒCMA Country ChristmasÓ airs THURSDAY, DEC. 8 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Larry McCormack) CARLY PEARCE
Carly Pearce hosts CMA Country Christmas in Nashville, Tenn. on Dec. 8, 2022.
CREDIT: ABC

Pearce kept the attention on the stunning dress with minimal accessories that featured a silver-toned ring and sparkling studs.

The CMA Award-winning songwriter kept her honey blond locks in a half-up style with soft waves cascading down the front of the dress. Her glowing makeup featured a light smokey eye and a bold rep lip to match the rest of her ensemble.

The singer completed the look with red velvet pumps. The heels featured a sleek silhouette that was finished with a pointed toe. The pumps brought height to the look with a stiletto heel that was at least 4 inches tall.

CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS - ÒCMA Country ChristmasÓ returns for its 13th year. Filmed in Nashville, the special features some of country musicÕs most beloved artists coming together for an intimate night full of holiday classics. ÒCMA Country ChristmasÓ airs THURSDAY, DEC. 8 (9:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Larry McCormack) CARLY PEARCE
Carly Pearce hosts CMA Country Christmas in Nashville, Tenn. on Dec. 8, 2022.
CREDIT: ABC

Pearce is known for bringing head-turning looks to any occasion She favors bodycon dresses and sparkling silhouettes for red carpet appearances. The singer has been seen in envious footwear like vibrant heels and satin sandals from designer labels like Manolo Blahnik and Gianvito Rossi.

