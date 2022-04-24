Carly Rae Jepsen Takes the Coachella Stage in Retro-Inspired Lace Top, Shorts & Booties for Weekend 2

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Carly Rae Jepsen made a flowy statement while performing at Coachella. The “Call Me Maybe” singer performed at the music festival last night in Indio, Calif., where she donned a flouncy look.

Carly Rae Jepsen at Coachella on April 22, 2022 in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Jepsen went with a white lace crop top that had loose sleeves and a plunging square neckline that gave it a vintage, Elizabethan feel. The piece also had structured shoulders for a neat finish. On the lower half, she donned a pair of black high-waisted shorts and continued to incorporate lace with her tights and booties.

Carly Rae Jepsen at Coachella on April 22, 2022 in Indio, Calif. CREDIT: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

The shoes had a pointed-toe profile, 3-inch heel and included lacy ties for keen attention to detail and coordination.

Lace is a decorative web-like embellishment made of intricate cotton or silk needlework or weaving. Often used for trim or appliques, lace was first developed in the 1600s and considered a luxury item at the time due to the labor-intensive production process, which was done by hand. When textile machines were developed, lace became more affordable, making it a popular modern clothing embellishment, especially in bridalwear and lingerie.

Jepsen has also carved a lane for herself within the fashion industry and starred in ads for Candie’s.

Coachella will take place from April 15-17 and April 22-24. The multi-day music festival, which includes numerous established and emerging musical performances, features headlining sets by Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia and more. Returning after a two-year hiatus, the event will also host stylish activations and parties from Revolve, Rolling Stone, Levi’s, Rachel Zoe and more.

See more Coachella 2022 style.

