Cardi B Keeps the Sequin Look Going in Pink Mesh Bodysuit and Matching Booties at Wireless Festival

Cardi B headlined once again at the Wireless Festival in London, England on Saturday night.

After her first stellar performance at the festival, Cardi did it again, taking the stage by storm to put on another amazing performance in n Birmingham. Saturday’s performers included Jack Harlow, SZA, and Summer Walker, each performer putting on colorful and exciting shows. Both performances by Cardi saw her bringing out her husband and fellow “Migos” rapper OFFSET to help her rile up the crowd.

Cardi B Headlines At Wireless Festival Outdoor At The NEC, In Birmingham, UK. CREDIT: Lensi Photography / SplashNews.com

Cardi channeled her look from the previous performance, thinking pink for Saturday’s stage in a see-through pink mesh bodysuit. The long sleeve ensemble was speckled with pinkish-purple sequins, strewn onto the mesh with beaded string. The bodice of the mesh bodysuit was structured and covered in glittering sequins in triangles like a bathing suit, covering the rapper up while adding a touch of shine. The sequins predominantly hung from the “WAP” rapper’s arms, legs, and on her waist, trailing down to cover herself up in the shiny stuff. Cardi wore her hair shorter than normal in a long bob and kept her makeup neutral and nude, tied together with a shiny nude lip. The rapper wore little to no visible jewelry but made up for the lack of bling in her outfit. The singer flexed her fingers with long iridescent dark almond-shaped nails.

The star went barefoot for her intense performance, ditching the boots from her last set to really allow herself the freedom of movement on stage. If the rapper were to wear shoes, sneakers of any kind would allow Cardi to move comfortably without risking the safety of her feet. It seems like the “Money” songstress prefers sneakers on the chunkier side, emulating that ever popular “dad sneaker” trend that still has celebrities donning their most chunky kicks.