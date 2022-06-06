Cardi B Sparkles With Drag Queens at WeHo Gay Pride Parade in Rainbow Jumpsuit & Bejeweled Heels

Cardi B‘s ethos of being fiercely herself and wholly unapologetic has granted her star status in the LGBTQ community, resonating with the very core of what it is to be queer. So it only makes sense for Cardi to strap on a glittering rainbow jumpsuit and hop on a float full of drag queens for the first-ever West Hollywood Pride, celebrating LGBTQ community and culture in style.

Cardi B attends the WeHo Pride Parade in West Hollywood, Calif., on Sunday June 5, 2022. CREDIT: AP

For the June 5 event, the 29-year-old rapper wore a fitted rainbow glitter jumpsuit with halter straps that crossed in the front. The jumpsuit featured defined bra-like cups built-in, which dipped into a low V-neck at the front. For footwear, Cardi wore casual blue Christian Dior slides to keep it comfy, which cost a cool $670. She was later seen in pink crystal-embellished sandals.

She accessorized with gold rope hoops and several gold bracelets, showing off her signature long crystal-embellished stiletto acrylic nails. Cardi wore her ever-changing hair in a short blond style that featured a rainbow ombre at the bottom. For makeup, Cardi wore purple cut crease eyeshadow and long lashes that would make any drag queen jealous, leaning into the glamorous vibes of her look.

Cardi B attends the WeHo Pride Parade in West Hollywood, Calif., on Sunday June 5, 2022. CREDIT: AP

Cardi B has long been open about being a part of the LGBTQ community, identifying as bisexual.

The rapper made her festive rainbow-clad appearance at West Hollywood Pride during the march portion of the festivities. During the march, Cardi was seen spraying vodka-laced whipped cream “shots” of her new brand Whipshots into the mouths of gathered fans.

Cardi debuted the brand late last year telling Billboard the product is “sexy and tasty” and a “party in every can.” It sounds tailor-made for Pride.