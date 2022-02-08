Cardi B Teases Super Bowl Commercial in Blue Lace-Up Dress, Chanel Slides & Extra-Long Nails

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

On Monday, rapper and actor, Lil Dicky confirmed that he is teaming up with delivery company GoPuff for a “Quartertime Show” during the Super Bowl. The “Dave” star made the reveal with a video, in which he explains that the show would take place between the first and second quarter of the highly anticipated game.

Cardi B via Instagram stories in Johnathan Simkhai dress and blue Chanel slides on February 7, 2022. CREDIT: Instagram

Of course, no show would be complete without a high profile celebrity guest so he tapped none other than Cardi B for the job. In the short clip, Dicky asks the chart topping musician to join him on this endeavor, but sadly she shoots him down with a laugh while pouring some of her vodka-infused Whipshots into her hand. The “Quartertime Show” will broadcast during the Super Bowl on Feb. 13 on Lil Dicky’s Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook profiles.

The countdown is on for the #QuartertimeShow. It’s going to be better, faster, and more Quartertime-y than anything ever, all thanks to me…and @Gopuff. Tune in here on Sunday directly after the first quarter of the big game. #ad pic.twitter.com/aVEavDm9EQ — Dave (@lildickytweets) February 7, 2022

In true Cardi form, she appeared on-screen in style. The Grammy Award winner looked gorgeous in a baby blue Ava Lace Up Dress by Johnathan Simkhai. The midi dress includes a sophisticated turtleneck collar, compact rib knit that helps to accentuate the curves and an asymmetrical lace-up detail that runs down from the collar to meet a cheeky thigh-high skirt slit. The form fitting garment retails for $495.

When it came to accessories, the “Up” artist elevated her ensemble with large gold hoop earrings and covered her long dark tresses with a yellow and blue silk scarf. She added some contrast by slipping into a pair of teal Chanel slides. The slip-on sandal was embossed with the interlocking Chanel logo across the strap and included a solid outer sole for stability and comfort.

Cardi’s affinity for fun and daring outfits has made her become the fashion industry’s favorite “it” girl. She loves to step out in edgy dresses, printed separates and effective athleisure.

