×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Cardi B Debuts Orange Hair With Jean Paul Gaultier Bikini-Illusion Jumpsuit & Vinyl Heels at Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2022

By Amina Ayoud
Amina Ayoud

Amina Ayoud

More Stories By Amina

View All
feature-65
Cardi B’s Best Shoe Style
Cardi B’s Best Shoe Style
Cardi B’s Best Shoe Style
Cardi B’s Best Shoe Style
View Gallery 16 Images

Cardi B was a polka dot dream at the Hot 97 Summer Jam 2022 concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on June 12. The star took to the stage in a very colorful and futuristic jumpsuit. The zip-up ensemble was full coverage with long sleeves, lengthy pants and a high neckline. The jumpsuit zipped up starting from the pelvis and was mostly comprised of orange dots in varying colors that made up a bikini silhouette on the fabric.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JUNE 12: Cardi B at Hot 97 Summer Jam 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on June 12, 2022.
Cardi B at Hot 97 Summer Jam 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on June 12, 2022.
CREDIT: Walik Goshorn/MediaPunch /IPX

The full-coverage bodysuit by Jean Paul Gaultier incorporates futuristic design with its use of whimsical patterns. It was fitted and extremely colorful, the rapper making a bold statement. Burnt orange is the overarching theme of this ensemble, the specific hue also found in Cardi B’s middle-parted lengthy locks.

For accessories, Cardi B wore a silver diamond chain with a huge Playboy bunny chain.  To match, Cardi wore a silver diamond bracelet and silver bangles. In true Cardi fashion, the rapper wore long pointed pink acrylics with a swirling white and baby pink pattern to match the colorful jumpsuit.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JUNE 12: Cardi B at Hot 97 Summer Jam 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on June 12, 2022.
Cardi B at Hot 97 Summer Jam 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on June 12, 2022.
CREDIT: Walik Goshorn/MediaPunch /IPX

For footwear, the social media personality slipped on orange sandal heels with a clear vinyl, see-through quality and a pointed toe. The orange heels allowed the rapper to show off her painted pedicure.

The footwear perfectly matches that burnt orange shade mentioned earlier. Cardi is no stranger to a good pair of colorful shoes, having sported the likes of Reebok and Margiela in many colors on occasion.

The Summer Jam featured famous acts like City Girls and Pusha T, among others.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JUNE 12: Cardi B at Hot 97 Summer Jam 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on June 12, 2022.
Cardi B at Hot 97 Summer Jam 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on June 12, 2022.
CREDIT: Walik Goshorn/MediaPunch /IPX

Click through the gallery to see how Cardi B’s style has evolved throughout the years. 

TOMS Sponsored By TOMS

Building Business to Improve Lives

TOMS discusses its approach to mental health awareness and female empowerment through impact initiatives in the footwear segment.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

Footwear News is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad