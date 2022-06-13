Cardi B Debuts Orange Hair With Jean Paul Gaultier Bikini-Illusion Jumpsuit & Vinyl Heels at Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2022

Cardi B was a polka dot dream at the Hot 97 Summer Jam 2022 concert at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on June 12. The star took to the stage in a very colorful and futuristic jumpsuit. The zip-up ensemble was full coverage with long sleeves, lengthy pants and a high neckline. The jumpsuit zipped up starting from the pelvis and was mostly comprised of orange dots in varying colors that made up a bikini silhouette on the fabric.

Cardi B at Hot 97 Summer Jam 2022 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on June 12, 2022. CREDIT: Walik Goshorn/MediaPunch /IPX

The full-coverage bodysuit by Jean Paul Gaultier incorporates futuristic design with its use of whimsical patterns. It was fitted and extremely colorful, the rapper making a bold statement. Burnt orange is the overarching theme of this ensemble, the specific hue also found in Cardi B’s middle-parted lengthy locks.

For accessories, Cardi B wore a silver diamond chain with a huge Playboy bunny chain. To match, Cardi wore a silver diamond bracelet and silver bangles. In true Cardi fashion, the rapper wore long pointed pink acrylics with a swirling white and baby pink pattern to match the colorful jumpsuit.

For footwear, the social media personality slipped on orange sandal heels with a clear vinyl, see-through quality and a pointed toe. The orange heels allowed the rapper to show off her painted pedicure.

The footwear perfectly matches that burnt orange shade mentioned earlier. Cardi is no stranger to a good pair of colorful shoes, having sported the likes of Reebok and Margiela in many colors on occasion.

The Summer Jam featured famous acts like City Girls and Pusha T, among others.