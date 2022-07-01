Cardi B Slips Into Sparkling Mini Robe & Silver Metallic Pumps to Celebrate New Single In Front of NYC Empire State Building

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Cardi B is bringing the heat to summer 2022. The chart topping musician uploaded a quick clip of herself today to celebrate the release of her new single, “Hot Sh*t” which also features Kanye West and Lil Durk. The new post was immediately flooded with fire emojis and comments from fans calling the New York native summertime fly.

In the video, the Grammy Award-winning rapper struts in front of a beautiful New York sunset that includes the Empire State Building. Of course, Cardi was stylishly dressed on the rooftop setting wearing a short sparkling silver robe. The cozy piece had a plunging V-neckline, wide white lapels, oversized square pockets and a thick belted waist. To amp up the glam, the “Bodak Yellow” artist added a statement choker necklace with large stud earrings.

Cardi parted her signature dark tresses in the middle and styled it in sensual soft waves. The “Hustlers” actress rounded out the look with a bronze smokey eye and glossy lip. Completing her ensemble was a pair of silver metallic Christian Louboutin pumps. The modern yet timeless silhouette has a seductive and refined allure. It also features a low-cut vamp that elegantly reveals the foot.

When it comes to fashion, Cardi has an affinity for fun and daring ensembles, which has made her become the fashion industry’s favorite “it” girl. She favors edgy dresses, printed separates and effective athleisure pieces. On the footwear front, the “Up” artist often steps out in a range of styles from labels like Jimmy Choo, Louboutin’s, Bottega Veneta, Maison Margiela, Chanel and Jessica Rich.

