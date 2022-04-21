Cardi B Hilariously Attempts Viral ‘Shake It’ Dance Challenge Barefoot With Crop Top & Joggers

Cardi B has joined the viral “Shake It” challenge. On Wednesday, the Grammy Award-winning rapper shared her attempt at the new dance to her own song. Cardi B showed off her version of the choreography from her music video collaboration with Kay Flock, Dougie B and Bory300 that highlights New York’s ever-evolving drill scene.

‘Lmmmaaaaoooooo …This is all I could give you SHAKE IT,” she wrote under the upload.

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker showcased her dance moves in the hallway of a home and awkwardly runs away when she’s done. For the chill night in, Cardi B wore a cropped tie-dye T-shirt and lemon-colored sweatpants by Eckhaus Latta. The cozy joggers featured a drawcord waistband, contouring streamlines, side pockets and elastic cuffs on the hem.

To amp up her outfit, she accessorized with yellow frames and covered her raven tresses with a green and black printed beanie. Although Cardi went barefoot for the video, she usually completes her looks together with platform sandals, square-toe boots and sleek PVC pumps.

Fans were excited to see the chart topping musician restoring her activity on social media after she temporarily deactivated her Twitter and Instagram accounts during the 2022 Grammy Awards over backlash from fans for not attending the ceremony.

The new post comes shortly after Cardi B and her husband Offset covered the latest issue of Essence Magazine. The hip hop power couple was joined by their children and their new son Wave.

Cardi has an affinity for fun and daring ensembles, which has made her become the fashion industry’s favorite “it” girl. She favors edgy dresses, printed separates and effective athleisure pieces. On the footwear front, the “Hustlers” star often steps out in a range of styles from labels like Jimmy Choo, Louboutin’s, Bottega Veneta, Maison Margiela, Chanel and Jessica Rich.

