Offset Styles Cardi B in ’90s-Inspired Outfit & Cherry Red Split-Toe Boots on Instagram

On Wednesday, Cardi B came through with a new photoset that she posted on her Instagram account. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker sits perched on a silver suede couch in a 90s-inspired outfit that was styled by her husband and Migos member, Offset. The upload was a nice surprise as she has been missing in action for a few weeks.

The chart topping musician wore a reversible colorblock tracksuit jacket by Balenciaga. The oversized outwear was embroidered with the label’s logo on the chest and also featured a high neckline, side slip pockets and elasticized cuffs and hems.

Cardi paired her jacket with a black hoodie and black trousers. She swept her bangs to the side and slicked her hair back into a low ponytail. To amp up her look, the Grammy Award winner accessorized with long blue nails, which added a clash of color and red square frames.

When it came down to footwear, the “Money Bag” rapper tied her street style ensemble together with red Maison Margiela Tabi Toe ankle boots. The sleek silhouette topped her look off perfectly. The boots included leather lining, a leather insole, rear touch-strap fastening and a cylindrical block heel.

Cardi’s affinity for fun and daring outfits has made her become the fashion industry’s favorite “it” girl. She loves to step out in edgy dresses, printed separates and effective athleisure pieces. Her shoe wardrobe is equally as stylish. The “Press” artist wears a range of styles from labels like Louboutin’s, Jimmy Choo, Bottega Veneta, Chanel and Jessica Rich. She has also solidified her spot in the fashion world by collaborating with Reebok and Fashion Nova.

