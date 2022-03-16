Cardi B Enjoys Date Night With Offset in Split-Toe Margiela Boots & Supreme x Burberry Crop Top

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Cardi B and Offset are a fashionably fly duo. Just a day after confusing her fans by serving a twinning moment for Versace with her lookalike sister Hennessy Carolina, Cardi came through with a new Instagram upload that featured her husband on Wednesday. In the new shots, the hip hop royals stepped out for a date night in cozy streetwear threads.

The photoset shows the “Up” artist posing alongside Offset in a Burberry puffer jacket. The outerwear was complete with a sherpa collar and outlined with the label’s signature checks pattern in red, black and white. Cardi wore the padded coat over a cropped white Supreme T-shirt that was also branded in the Burberry check pattern from the streetwear label’s collaboration with the luxury brand. The Grammy Award winner added some flair and color to her outfit with tan sweatpants. The joggers had a drawstring and elasticized cuffs on the hem.

She continued with a casual aesthetic, by covering her raven locs with a cream beanie and opted for soft neutral makeup. To ground everything, the “Hustlers” star slipped into white Maison Margiela Tabi Toe ankle boots. The boots included leather lining, a leather insole, rear touch-strap fastening and a cylindrical block heel.

Offset complemented the look in a Burberry jacket. His style included the brand’s classic checks pattern in brown, beige and black. The Migos rapper tied his look together with a black hoodie, baggy cargo pants and a black beanie. On his feet was a pair of black sneakers.

Cardi B and Offset are known for being one of the industry’s best-dressed couples. Whether it’s sitting courtside at a basketball game or sitting front row at fashion week, the pair always make a splash. They have a playful, over the top sartorial sense that comprises ultra-fashionable looks from brands like Balenciaga, Schiaparelli and Chanel.

