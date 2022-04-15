Cardi B and Offset Pose Together With Blended Family on the Cover of Essence

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Cardi B and rapper husband Offset made the latest issue of Essence a family affair.

The family got ready for their closeups, dressed in colorful, elegant attire. Cardi B was joined by her husband and children, including their new son Wave. The family was all smiles, posing for four sets of glorious photos. Cardi’s first look was a dreamy princess look from Jean Paul Gaultier featuring a cream-colored corset top and a magical baby pink skirt. The skirt is voluminous, taking up most of the image. The fairytale ensemble is dressed up further with some simple diamond earrings. The bling doesn’t stop there, Cardi also wore crystals on her lids which can be seen in a close-up shot of the rapper.

It seems the designer of choice for this shoot was Jean Paul Gaultier, and for good reason. The second look was a head-to-toe look from Gaultier’s SS22 collection, featuring a cropped grey sweater with spikey accents. The star wore what appeared to be a black bodysuit or corset top below the sweater, and finished things off with a knit maxi skirt with equally as much volume as the last outfit.

In a third photo, Cardi wears a floral gown with defined hip detailing and a mermaid skirt. The dress is speckled with white polka dots on a black background, making for a dramatic pattern. Snuggling close to baby Wave and a pomeranian, Cardi can be seen in among her family members in a final purple look. the gown features a scooping neck with sculpted tulle in a lavender color. The waist of the gown is cinched, acting like a corset, giving the ensemble shape. On her feet, Cardi dons some purple Louboutin pumps to match the dress feat a very pointy toe.

