Cardi B Shines In Crystal-Embellished Sandals & Sleek Velvet Jumpsuit For Romantic Date Night With Offset

Cardi B pulled out a show-stopping outfit with sparkling heels to celebrate her fifth wedding anniversary with her husband Offset. On Monday, the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker gave her Instagram followers a sneak peak of the romantic date night.

To celebrate the milestone, the Grammy Award-winning rapper wore a crushed velvet twist jumpsuit by Yves Saint Laurent. The garment was complete with long sleeves, pointy shoulder pads, draped details at the front and fitted pants.

Cardi B via Instagram stories on September 19, 2022.

To amp up the glam, the “Up” artist accessorized with silver chunky earrings and a large diamond. For a dramatic effect she also added long french nails. Cardi swept her hair to the side and styled it in a low ponytail. She opted for soft makeup with winged eyeliner and a neutral pout.

When it came down to footwear, Cardi complemented her outfit with a pair of sandals. The silhouette had embellishments on across the toe, around the ankle and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Strappy sandals are taking center stage right now as one of the popular shoe styles. The heels have made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

When it comes to fashion, Cardi has an affinity for fun and daring ensembles, which has made her become the fashion industry’s favorite “it” girl. She favors edgy dresses, printed separates and effective athleisure pieces. On the footwear front, the “Up” artist often steps out in a range of styles from labels like Jimmy Choo, Louboutin’s, Bottega Veneta, Maison Margiela, Chanel and Jessica Rich.

